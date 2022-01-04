BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Up 63.7% in December

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the November 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 688,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,924. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $126,068. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,338,000 after purchasing an additional 262,663 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,869,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,349,000 after purchasing an additional 188,450 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 18.8% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,024,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,884,000 after purchasing an additional 479,533 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,342,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,148,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,705,000 after purchasing an additional 286,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

