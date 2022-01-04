BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Holdings Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,977 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,338,000 after buying an additional 262,663 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,079,000 after buying an additional 432,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after buying an additional 286,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,576,000 after buying an additional 19,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after buying an additional 40,004 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $126,068 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

