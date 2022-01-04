Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Up 57.4% in December

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the November 30th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.9 days.
OTCMKTS:BZLFF remained flat at $$38.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44.
About Bunzl
