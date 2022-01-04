Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives $98.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.75.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BG stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.03. 32,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,004. Bunge has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65.
Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.