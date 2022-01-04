Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives $98.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,710,000 after acquiring an additional 221,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after acquiring an additional 368,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,543,000 after acquiring an additional 301,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bunge by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.03. 32,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,004. Bunge has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

