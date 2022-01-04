BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VCSA. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Vacasa stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. Vacasa has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $11.00.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

