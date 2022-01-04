BSC Station Price Up 6.2% This Week (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and $1.40 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00074153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.78 or 0.08226186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00079938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,206.68 or 0.99980743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007526 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

