Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the November 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 394.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 31.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 24.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bruker by 14.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $80.99 on Tuesday. Bruker has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.