Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

