Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 31,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.