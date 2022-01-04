Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Wedbush lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.76. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $45.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

