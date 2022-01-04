Brokerages Set Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) PT at $1,875.00

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,875.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAUHY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Straumann from CHF 1,745 to CHF 1,875 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.45. 23,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,779. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76. Straumann has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $114.15.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

