Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Target Price at GBX 4,967.69

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,967.69 ($66.94).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,900 ($66.03) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($71.42) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($67.38) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($80.85) to GBX 5,200 ($70.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($56.60) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,840.34 ($65.22) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,669.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,218.96. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($58.67) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($61.93), for a total value of £32,953.32 ($44,405.50). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

