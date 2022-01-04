Brokerages Set Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Price Target at $1,015.00

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,015.00.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of DNNGY stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

