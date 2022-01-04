Brokerages Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Target Price at $122.50

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.45.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $110.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.02.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,187 shares of company stock worth $4,804,531. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.