Brokerages Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350.40 Million

Analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will announce $350.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $460.00 million and the lowest is $304.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $21.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,547.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million.

WLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

NYSE WLL traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.81. 25,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,050. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.42.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

