Brokerages Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Announce $1.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will announce earnings per share of $1.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.95. Micron Technology reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $11.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.75. 18,704,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,644,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

