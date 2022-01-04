Brokerages Expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to post sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $13.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Shares of DTE opened at $119.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.80. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 26.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

