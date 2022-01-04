Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Short Interest Update

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 435.7% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SCLE opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Broadscale Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.