Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,713,000 after acquiring an additional 54,035 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,694,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $669.59 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $585.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.96. The stock has a market cap of $276.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.