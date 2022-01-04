British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,300 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.86) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($50.79) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.90) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($41.77) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,532.90 ($47.61).

LON BATS traded up GBX 40.50 ($0.55) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,774 ($37.38). 3,351,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,634.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,677.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914.50 ($39.27). The stock has a market cap of £63.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Analyst Recommendations for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.