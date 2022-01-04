British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,300 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.86) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($50.79) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.90) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($41.77) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,532.90 ($47.61).

LON BATS traded up GBX 40.50 ($0.55) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,774 ($37.38). 3,351,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,634.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,677.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914.50 ($39.27). The stock has a market cap of £63.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

