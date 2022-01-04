Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.86. The stock had a trading volume of 158,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,184,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.