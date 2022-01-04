Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,365,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

