Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Up 94.7% in December

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the November 30th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of BEDU stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.87.
Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.07). Bright Scholar Education had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter.
Bright Scholar Education Company Profile
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.
