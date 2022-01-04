Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Up 94.7% in December

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the November 30th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BEDU stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.07). Bright Scholar Education had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the second quarter worth $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 238,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 2.9% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,868,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 139,281 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.