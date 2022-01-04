Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 312.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.36. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.