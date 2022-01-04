Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 4,359 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 87.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $6,558,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,649,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $40.65.

