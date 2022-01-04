Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 12,418 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,418 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 347,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 70.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

