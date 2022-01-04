Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.