Brasada Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 29.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 42.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 46,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 43.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSTO. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Aegis raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,200 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

