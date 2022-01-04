Brasada Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIND. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 180.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $852.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $359,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $639,448.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,709 shares of company stock worth $4,314,889 in the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

