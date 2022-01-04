Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) PT Raised to $25.00

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,336. Bowman Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

