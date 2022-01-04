Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,845 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 150.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 35.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.01. 16,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.31.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $629,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,215,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

