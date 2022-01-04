Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2,141.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 50.4% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.83% of Alibaba Group worth $1,123,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.11.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,752,451. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The firm has a market cap of $323.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average of $167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

