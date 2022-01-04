BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Short Interest Up 75.0% in December

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,308,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTZI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,891,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. BOTS has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

BOTS Company Profile

BOTS, Inc is a global technology company. The firm focuses on on robotics, Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It also owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines, and corresponding U.S.

