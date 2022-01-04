Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Jabil were worth $100,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $23,707,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 50.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after buying an additional 399,969 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $15,081,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Jabil by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after buying an additional 256,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jabil by 7.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after buying an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $1,066,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $278,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,634 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,418. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

