Boston Partners Has $167.44 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,211 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $167,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,291,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total value of $30,647,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $8,376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,251 shares of company stock valued at $44,016,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST opened at $153.41 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.67 and a 52 week high of $171.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

