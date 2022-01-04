Boston Partners Has $146.16 Million Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,044,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,420 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.05% of Ingevity worth $146,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.13. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

