Boston Partners Has $121.85 Million Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,922,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,606 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Envista were worth $121,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVST. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 12,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 4,206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $46.88.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

