Boston Partners Buys 57,173 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,059,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,173 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $136,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 65.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,752 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 216.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,455,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,973 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $69,534,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,219,000 after purchasing an additional 994,078 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 96.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,631,000 after purchasing an additional 788,010 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.12. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

