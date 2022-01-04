Boston Partners Buys 15,640 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 773,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $86,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at $1,071,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ARW opened at $135.30 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $96.33 and a one year high of $137.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.17. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

