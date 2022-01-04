Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the November 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.8 days.

Shares of BORUF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

