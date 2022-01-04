BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 25.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,301 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.