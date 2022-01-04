Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

