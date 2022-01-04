BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Sells 235 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $38,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters stock opened at $364.59 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $244.77 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.01. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

