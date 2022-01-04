BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,201,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,368 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned 1.79% of Premier worth $85,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 85.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

PINC stock opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

