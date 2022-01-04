BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Acquires 2,836 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of Moody’s worth $43,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $383.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.07.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

