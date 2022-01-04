BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Acquires 2,742,575 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the quarter. Sunrun comprises approximately 1.3% of BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned approximately 3.72% of Sunrun worth $337,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $858,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 85.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 24.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $74,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,643 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

