BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.40

Shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 107.40 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 107.40 ($1.45), with a volume of 612100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.41).

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The firm has a market cap of £808.59 million and a PE ratio of 14.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

In other news, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($47,163.46). Also, insider Paul Marcuse acquired 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £19,907.10 ($26,825.36).

BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile (LON:BCPT)

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

