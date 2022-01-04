Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.01

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 1730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

BVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $739.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 19,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $592,140.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320 in the last three months. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% during the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after acquiring an additional 93,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 82.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 201,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 90,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.