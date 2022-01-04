Blockpass (PASS) Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $427,373.77 and $2,327.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blockpass

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

