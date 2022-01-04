BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on February 11th

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BRFI opened at GBX 132.21 ($1.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £250.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 112.75 ($1.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.89). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.76.

Get BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Liz Airey acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £98,250 ($132,394.56).

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of frontier market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.